HealthWatch: At-home workout

How can you still get your workout in when the weather turns nasty and you don’t want to leave the house? YMCA group exercise instructor Danny Nagel has the answer in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“Hi, my name is Danny. Welcome to the YMCA. We’re going to do a quick workout. The last couple of days, it’s a little messy outside, the weather’s not the greatest, you want to get outside and get a quick run. We’ll bring it inside today. I’ll give you a quick cardio workout. The first thing we’re going to do, a regular goblet squat. What we have here is a jug. If you have a milk jug, that’s fine. If you’ve got Tide, that’s fine. If you’ve got a detergent bottle, fill it up about halfway We’ll talk about that when we get to the swing part of it. The first thing we’re going to do is a basic goblet squat. You’re going to have your feet about shoulder width apart, maybe toes out a little bit. We’re just going to come down and take a seat. You come back up, knees are going to separate a little bit, chest is going to stay straight up. And at the top, maybe get a little glute squeeze. Do a few more of these. Then we’re going to take it out into a transverse squat So then come out, it’s going to be 90 degrees apart . Once again, knees come out, make sure those knees stay over the toes. Take it over the other side. Get a few more of those. Now, we’re going to do a one arm swing . What’s great about the jug here, it’s about half full, so the water’s going to swoosh around inside the jug and it’s going to take a little momentum away from us So what we’re going to do is do a hip swing, front and back. So the hips are going to go back, the jug comes up about shoulder height. Once you get a feel on that side, switch it to the other side. So for a quick circuit workout, what we can do is ten goblet squats here. Do ten transverse squats, ten each side. And then ten swings with each arm. Go through that. Try it for four or five minutes, see how many times you can get through a full circuit. Take a break. If you’re feeling good, try another set. If you’re feeling really good, try a third set. Thanks for checking us out. Have a great day.”