Snowy and Windy Today; Balmy this Weekend
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An upper level trough and cold front will bring blustery, chilly weather today with a few snow showers. There might be a small accumulation of snow in the northern and Wyoming Black Hills, as well as the Sheridan area.
A strong ridge of high pressure will build in from the west Friday and hold through the weekend. Much above normal temperatures are expected - 50s! Dry conditions, too.
A major change in the weather arrives February 1st - much colder temperatures with some snow shower likely.
