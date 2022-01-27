Snowy and Windy Today; Balmy this Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An upper level trough and cold front will bring blustery, chilly weather today with a few snow showers. There might be a small accumulation of snow in the northern and Wyoming Black Hills, as well as the Sheridan area.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build in from the west Friday and hold through the weekend. Much above normal temperatures are expected - 50s! Dry conditions, too.

A major change in the weather arrives February 1st - much colder temperatures with some snow shower likely.

