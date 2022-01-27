Advertisement

Snow showers & cooler Thursday

By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight and snow showers will move into the area. Temperatures will fall into the 20s for many, but a few teens are possible.

Snow showers continue at times on Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies are expected and it will be a bit breezy with gusts 30-40 mph at times. While accumulations will be minimal, an inch or two will be possible in the northern hills and over towards Sheridan.

Warm air returns Friday with highs in the 40s to near 50°. The 50s are expected over the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will be the warmest day with a high of 57°! The final day of January, Monday, will have highs in the 40s for many. It’ll be breezy with partly cloudy skies.

February will start off cold. Highs will be in the 20s for much of the area. Isolated snow showers will be possible on Tuesday and it will be windy. Wednesday, Groundhogs Day, will be cold, too. Partly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the 20s.

