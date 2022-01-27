COVID numbers down in Rapid City Area Schools

Rapid City Area Schools says they had 182 students and 34 staff with active cases of COVID on Wednesday. That’s down from 347 students and 63 staff on Friday. There are also 161 students and two staff in quarantine as of Wednesday.

South Dakota has a total of 1,508 new cases Wednesday. There are 262 new cases in Pennington County, with 64 in Meade County, 56 in Lawrence County, 32 in Fall River County, 26 in Custer County, 21 in Butte County, 16 in Todd County, 14 in Oglala Lakota County and ten in Bennett County. The number of active cases drops for the second straight day, falling by 621 to 35,534. The number of hospitalized COVID patients is also down to 396, falling by 27. There are 16 more deaths in Wednesday’s report, with two in both Pennington and Fall River Counties and one apiece in Oglala Lakota and Lawrence Counties.

Wyoming is reporting a total of 1,629 new cases Wednesday, with 128 of those in Campbell County, 96 in Sheridan County, 21 in Weston County and 16 in Crook County. Their lab-confirmed active case count is up 52 Wednesday to 2,973. There were 144 COVID patients hospitalized on Tuesday. There were eight each in both Campbell County Memorial Hospital and Sheridan Memorial Hospital, three in Crook County Hospital and two in Weston County Health Services. Wyoming is not reporting any new deaths Wednesday.