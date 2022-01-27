3 SDDOT’s Snowplow Naming winners tour their named machines

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday, winners of the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s snowplow naming contest were given a tour of their named machines.

This year’s winning names for the Belle Fourche, Custer, and Rapid City Areas are Mr. Snow Jangles, Snow Squatch, and West River Shiver respectively.

The 3 winners for those snowplows were happy to get creative in the spirit of competition.

“I thought it would be a fun thing to do and we were driving back from the Pacific Northwest visiting family and I thought it would be a fun play on words for sasquatch to name it Snow Squatch,” said Karen Simon.

“I’m learning to play the Ukulele and “Bo Jangle” is one of the songs in that book, so I entered it,” explained Toni Brumbaugh.

“I just think it’s awesome that they’re doing this to remind people to be safe and don’t pass the plow. Stay behind the plow, because that’s the safest place to be, and they’ll get you to work safely,” expressed Ann Eads.

One plow driver is excited to get on the road and work in one of the newly named machines come snowfall.

“I’m very honored to be a part of this. It’s not one piece of equipment or one person, it’s all the great people across the state that I’m fortunate enough to work with,” said Jason Odeekoven, an SDDOT state worker.

Just remember when out in a snowstorm, don’t crowd the plow and drive safe.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.