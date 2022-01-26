Advertisement

Warmer Wednesday with a few snow showers to follow

By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:53 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Westerly winds will set up overnight which will help push in slightly warmer weather. Temperatures will increase a bit overnight into the 20s by time we begin the day Wednesday. Mostly clear skies expected much of the night, but a few clouds move in late.

Plenty of clouds are expected on Wednesday, but there will be some times of sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the 40s for some and 30s for others. It will be a little breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. A weak system passes through Wednesday night and Thursday, where some light snow showers will move through the area. Many spots will see a dusting at most, but those in the northern hills could pick up around an inch, maybe 2″.

Thursday will be cooler with a high in the low 30s, but warmer weather returns Friday. Many will have highs in the 40s and the warmer weather will continue into the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s with plenty of sunshine! It’ll be a bit breezy Saturday.

Next week will bring in some cooler temperatures and maybe a little bit of light snow.

