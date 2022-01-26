Advertisement

Turning Milder Today; Then Back to Cold and Windy Thursday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:47 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Finally, some northwest winds will scour out that arctic air that has been in place over the plains. We’ll see highs in the 40s in Rapid City today.

Another cold front brings gusty winds and cooler air back to the area late tonight and Thursday. Some snow showers are possible, mainly in the Hills and northeast Wyoming.

The first weekend of the Stock Show will be great with highs in the 50s with mostly sunny skies!

