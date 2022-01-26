“That’s just part of being a cowboy,” Black Hills Stock Show underway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Stock Show is kicking off with the American Quarter Horse Association Horse show.

The show has 54 different classes, and Tuesday was halter, cutting and roping.

Cowboy from North of Rapid City, Marty McPherson, says competing takes concentration.

“Usually, it’s going so fast, you kind of got to focus on just your fundamentals and take it step by step. You get nervous sometimes,” explains McPherson, “you can kind of forget what happens. That’s why you’ve got to focus on your steps, because there’s too much to really get into detail. So fast, you can’t really just break it down as you go. So, just kind of go easy, I guess.”

Cowboy from Faith, Ty Spickelmier, says the judges are keen on detail.

“It’s all about doing a lot of things correct,” Spickelmier says, “and making it look pretty for the judges. They score you in the box, and they score you on running rate for your horse, and the handling of the steer through the corner and the finishing of the run.”

Getting onto the big stage, all of the practice comes into play.

“Usually,” McPherson says, “you put it enough work before hand... that you just kind of let it roll.”

“Pretty much going to show is showing off what you’ve done at home,” says Spickelmier, “and doing a lot of steer stopping, and going slow. Roping slow steers. Doing a lot of stuff right. So, when you start adding speed, it looks a lot better. That’s what we doing for a living, so we’re trying to make a name for ourselves so we can keep customers in, and it’s all about winning. I like to win.”

“There’s always going to be someone that’s going to rope better than you,” Spickelmier explains, “but it makes you want to rope better yourself.”

There’s a lot on the line. So, when you miss, it hurts.

“Kind of like missing a basketball. Playing basketball,” says McPherson, “if you’re shooting hoops... if you miss playing basketball... it’s kind of a similar feeling. It’s not great. "

“It’s a seven day a week job. There’s a lot of hours,” says Spickelmier. “You work into the night, and the early mornings in the summer when it’s hot. It’s a lot of hours, and that’s just part of being a cowboy.”

