Strap on your skates while you can, Main Street Square’s ice rink is on its last month

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The ice is still frozen and ready to be shaved by skaters at Main Street Square’s ice rink for one more month.

Although the Black Hills has had rising and falling temperatures throughout the winter, Dustin VanHunnik, marketing manager for Main Street Square, says the ice rink has been full of people.

The rink has been open from the end of November to the end of February. Main Street Square has some events to finish out their season like an All Ability Skate day, Winter Games, and their Last Day to Skate Beach Party.

And they see many people come out for events or just to partake in a fun winter activity.

”We’ve seen a lot of different people from many different places, many different countries at that, come and skate and we welcome them with open arms,” said Dustin VanHunnik, marketing manager at Main Square Street, “We did really well last year but despite some odd days with weather, snow and such, we’ve been really lucky this year and it’s been a great turnout.”

Find the ice rinks information, rates, and events here.

