Firefighters rescue deer caught in soccer net
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:57 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (CNN) – Some firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a deer that got its antlers and neck caught in soccer netting Sunday.
The Savannah Fire Department said in a social media post the deer was “extremely exhausted” and in distress.
Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer.
The post said it wobbled a bit from exhaustion, then slowly trotted away.
People commented on the post thanking the first responders for their mercy and compassion.
