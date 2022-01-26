Advertisement

COVID-19 active case count in South Dakota falls for first time since December 23rd

Illustration of the novel coronavirus.
Illustration of the novel coronavirus.(Pixabay)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Saturday through Monday, South Dakota is reporting a total of 2,829 new cases of COVID-19. Pennington County goes over the 30-thousand mark during the pandemic with 581 new cases Monday. There are also 115 new cases in Meade County, 88 in Lawrence County, 42 in Butte County. 38 in Todd County, 28 in Custer County, 25 in Fall River County and 17 each in Oglala Lakota and Perkins Counties. The number of active cases falls by 82 to 36,155, the first time that total has dropped since December 23rd, when it stood at a 7,090. The number of hospitalized COVID patients jumps up by 31 to 423. There are three deaths in Monday’s report, all East River.

Wyoming says they have a total of 1,588 new cases Monday, including 91 in Campbell County, 87 in Sheridan County, 19 in Crook County and 18 in Weston County. Their number of lab-confirmed active cases falls by 2,871 Monday, to 2,921. There are 144 COVID patients in the hospital, 20 more than Monday and the most in Wyoming since November 19th. They’re reporting 24 more deaths Monday, including three men from Campbell County.

