Spearfish man charged with murder of wife

A Spearfish man accused of killing his wife over the weekend makes his first appearance in court Monday morning in Deadwood. 33-year old Dreau Rogers is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, 43-year old Destiny Rogers, early Saturday morning in their home on North St. Joe Street in Spearfish.

The probable cause affidavit in the case says Dreau Rogers called for an ambulance and when they arrived, found Destiny Rogers laying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound, later being pronounced dead at Spearfish Monument Hospital. That affidavit says Dreau told police that Destiny was shot by another man during a verbal argument between that man and Dreau, with Destiny being hit while she was standing behind Dreau. Police say they interviewed the other man and say he had an alibi along with text messages and pictures showing he was somewhere else at the time of the shooting. The affidavit says a gun matching the caliber used in the shooting was found hidden in Dreau’s backyard and ammunition matching the caliber was found in the kitchen along with bags of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl pills. In court Monday morning, Dreau Rogers asked for bond to be set so he could mourn the death of his wife properly and says he wants to be a part of her funeral. Fourth Circuit Magistrate Judge Chad Callahan ordered Rogers to held without bond. He faces the death penalty or life in prison if he’s convicted of the murder charge.