Advertisement

Spearfish man charged with murder of wife

Dreau Rogers
Dreau Rogers makes initial court appearance(Pennington Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Spearfish man accused of killing his wife over the weekend makes his first appearance in court Monday morning in Deadwood. 33-year old Dreau Rogers is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, 43-year old Destiny Rogers, early Saturday morning in their home on North St. Joe Street in Spearfish.

The probable cause affidavit in the case says Dreau Rogers called for an ambulance and when they arrived, found Destiny Rogers laying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound, later being pronounced dead at Spearfish Monument Hospital. That affidavit says Dreau told police that Destiny was shot by another man during a verbal argument between that man and Dreau, with Destiny being hit while she was standing behind Dreau. Police say they interviewed the other man and say he had an alibi along with text messages and pictures showing he was somewhere else at the time of the shooting. The affidavit says a gun matching the caliber used in the shooting was found hidden in Dreau’s backyard and ammunition matching the caliber was found in the kitchen along with bags of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl pills. In court Monday morning, Dreau Rogers asked for bond to be set so he could mourn the death of his wife properly and says he wants to be a part of her funeral. Fourth Circuit Magistrate Judge Chad Callahan ordered Rogers to held without bond. He faces the death penalty or life in prison if he’s convicted of the murder charge.

Most Read

Update: Spearfish police release names in homicide
Outlaw Squares newest attraction is a hit
Cars are crashing on ice at Outlaw Square, but these ones are meant to
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Brian Kuhns caught COVID in 2020 and needed a double lung transplant. Then, he caught the virus...
Man survives 2nd case of COVID after double lung transplant
Rapid City police say 17-year-old Deaundrea Janis is a suspect in Friday's shooting.
Police are looking for a 17-year-old shooting suspect

Latest News

Nerdy Nuts peanut butter
It’s National Peanut Butter Day!
United Way is wrapping up their annual campaign for the community
United Way is wrapping up their annual campaign for the community
Today marks the first day to file your income taxes for 2021 but how do you know you're getting...
Avoiding these common mistakes while filing your taxes can help get your best refund
Lost Cabin Beer Co. shows off can art for Beer Can Appreciation Day
Lost Cabin Beer Co. shows off can art for Beer Can Appreciation Day