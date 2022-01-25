South Dakota Department of Education revokes cross country coaches teaching certificate after sexual allegations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Multiple students came forward saying Thad Caldwell “massaged” them inappropriately in hotel rooms while attending cross country outings.

After four years, Caldwell’s teaching certificate was “immediately and permanently revoked” by the South Dakota Department of Education.

The first allegations were brought forward in August of 2020, reporting that Caldwell had massaged two student athletes’ glute area, he then was placed on administrative leave.

In September 2020, Caldwell resigned.

There have not been any charges filed due to South Dakota’s definition of sexual contact, however, Senator Duhamel introduced a bill in legislation that would change the current definition of sexual contact to include the types of behavior that led to Caldwell’s resignation. The bill has passed Senate 35 to 0 and is now going to the House Judiciary Committee.

