Snow Ends; Milder Air Returns Wednesday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:33 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see the snow taper off this morning. Roads are slippery and snow-covered, but these conditions should improve by mid morning.

Milder air briefly returns Wednesday, but another strong cold front brings windy, colder weather Thursday.

A ridge of high pressure aloft builds in Friday through the weekend, resulting in above normal temperatures and dry conditions.

