Slippery roads possible into the morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered snow showers will continue tonight. Light accumulations are possible, especially up in the northern hills. With temperatures falling into the teens for much of the area, some wet spots could refreeze on roadways, sidewalks, parking lots, etc. Drive carefully tonight and for your morning commute.

Snow showers taper off Tuesday morning and skies will begin to clear up through the afternoon. It’ll be cold with highs in the 20s for many. Wednesday will become mostly cloudy through the morning. Temperatures will make it into the 40s for some! A weak system will bring snow showers to the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning, before tapering off. Skies clear up Thursday afternoon, but highs will be in the 30s. With the wind, it’ll feel more like the teens/20s.

Warmer air returns Friday with sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40s for many. The weekend is going to feature plenty of sunshine and nice weather. Highs are expected to be in the 40s and 50s both days. Monday, the final day of January, will have highs in the 40s for much of the area.

The beginning on February could be interesting. As of now, temperatures look to cool off and there seems to be a chance of snow. It is too far away to get into detail, but we will keep an eye on the pattern and keep you updated as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.