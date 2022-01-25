Rapid City Fire Department shares proactive steps to prevent disasters like the recent Colorado fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When we need them, our first responders arrive on the scene. Something we’ve seen time and time again, even recently in the national news with the Colorado wildfire just weeks ago.

The Rapid City Fire Department shares proactive steps to help avoid a disaster like the one in Colorado.

“RCFD has worked for many years with homeowners to remove wildland fuels and take additional measures to reduce the chance for home ignition,” said Monica Colby, the fire & life specialist for RCFD. “On an even more proactive move, we have worked jointly with local developers, of Scottland Hills, and HighPointe subdivisions. In these subdivisions a three-prong approach has been taken:

1) Thinning and vegetation management

2) Use of fire-resistant exterior building materials and landscaping

3) residential fire sprinkler protection

Our goal is to create a survivable space, one in which limits the potential for home ignition, or structure to structure spread as witnessed recently in Colorado.”

