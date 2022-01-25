PCR test positivity rate stays high in South Dakota

One of the benchmarks health experts have said they wanted to see during the pandemic was a five-percent positivity rate for PCR tests for COVID-19. Over the past seven days, that rate has been at 41-percent in the state. And currently, every county in the state is listed as having high community spread.

South Dakota is reporting a total of 1,887 new cases from Friday. 323 of those are from Pennington County, with 65 in Meade County, 59 in Lawrence County, 35 in Todd County, 23 in Butte County, 20 each in Fall River County and Oglala Lakota County and 19 in Custer County. It’s another all-time high for active cases in the state, going up by another 1,081 today, to 36,247. The number of COVID patients in the hospital drops by five to 392. The Department of Health says 23-percent of the hospital beds in the Black Hills region are available, along with 9.6 percent of the adult I-C-U beds in the region. There are five more deaths in Monday’s report, all from East River.

Wyoming is reporting a total of 2,504 new cases Monday. There are 196 new cases in Campbell County, 155 in Sheridan County, 20 in Weston County and 17 in Crook County. Their number of lab-confirmed active cases falls for the first time in nearly two weeks, to 5,792. They’re up to 124 COVID patients in the hospital, the most since November 29th. There are no new deaths in Wyoming Monday and they’re listing another 5,823 people as recovered.