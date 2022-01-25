Advertisement

Noem pressures House lawmakers for release of Ravnsborg 2020 fatal car crash files

(KOTA, KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is pressuring House lawmakers weighing impeachment charges against the state’s attorney general to release investigative files on his 2020 fatal car crash.

The Republican governor last year delivered the crash investigation to House Speaker Spencer Gosch.

The Republican lawmaker had pledged a transparent process as a House investigative committee sifts through the file. But little of its information has been released publicly.

Noem has stayed involved in the episode ever since Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a man walking on a rural stretch of highway in September of 2020. She has called for her fellow Republican’s dismissal.

