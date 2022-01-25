It’s not too early to plan a summer vacation; Visit Rapid City helping people plan a getaway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Does this wintery weather have you dreaming of a beach vacation or a quick getaway? Well, it’s the perfect time to find your destination and book a flight, today is National Plan for Vacation Day.

Visit Rapid City uses this fun holiday to help people plan a vacation in the Black Hills and takes to social media to answer people’s burning questions.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.