Man arrested for DUI after his vehicle struck a police car

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Authorities say a man was arrested for DUI after his vehicle struck a Sioux Falls Police car. It happened about 1:20 a.m. Friday. Police say an officer saw a vehicle driving the wrong way and turned on his lights.

Police say the officer’s squad car was going about 5 mph when it was struck by the other vehicle that was estimated to be going about 25 mph.

The 37-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI and other traffic violations. Police say the officer experienced minor knee pain. The driver who arrested for DUI suffered no injuries.

