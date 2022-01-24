Advertisement

Lost Cabin Beer Co. shows off can art for Beer Can Appreciation Day

Jesse Scheitler, co-founder and CEO of Lost Cabin Beer Company, tells us it’s not just what’s in the cans that’s important, but also what’s on them.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:08 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Craft beer popularity has exploded over the last two decades, with thousands of breweries pumping out unique drinks of their own across the nation, and here in Western South Dakota.

Part of what makes beer so accessible is how we drink it, in cans.

And what better way to celebrate that accessibility than through Beer Can Appreciation Day.

Jesse Scheitler, co-founder and CEO of Lost Cabin Beer Company, tells us it’s not just what’s in the cans that’s important, but also what’s on them.

