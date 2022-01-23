Advertisement

Stranger returns Christmas card scorched in Colorado fire to owner

By Colette Bordelon
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KMGH) – A woman who lost everything in Colorado’s Marshall Fire now has a little piece of her life back.

Thanks to someone she’s never met, that part of Kate Cullen’s life from before the fire found its way home.

The memory no one thought made it after the fire was found by Aaron Michael.

“The houses over there are gone,” he said. “So I figured they came from the neighborhood across the street but it actually traveled a mile.”

It was a long, strange trip for the handwritten Christmas card originally sent from Switzerland.

“It must have had one heck of a ride,” Cullen said. “She took the time to write it. So I took the time to keep it. I know exactly where it was in my house, the day of the fire.”

Cullen was one of many who lost everything at the end of December in the fire.

“We did lose three pets in this fire,” Cullen said. “We really had no time to get anything out. Now I have about five things from my post-fire life.”

Those things now include the traveling letter, scorched by fire and returned by hand.

“Everything happened for a reason ... I was meant to find that card and it was meant to go back to Kate,” Michael said.

Michael posted a picture of the card on Facebook.

“I was reading like, ‘oh, Sonia,’ and then as soon as I saw the ‘p.s.,’ I said, ‘oh my gosh,’ like my heart just stopped. I didn’t even read the rest of it. I knew it was mine right away.”

It was a small gesture after a huge loss. Cullen plans to keep it as she rebuilds as a reminder of the moment.

“Probably right by the door so we can tell the story of how far we’ve come as a family and community,” she said.

A letter that’s lived through so much is back with the family who will always remember the kindness that brought it home.

Like many people who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire, Cullen plans to stay in the community and rebuild. The card is a small piece of her former life, but even so, she thinks it’s a good start to her new beginning.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Spearfish police release names in homicide
Racers compete in a previous snocross showdown in Deadwood.
No snow a ‘no go’ for Deadwood snocross
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes
Rapid City police say 17-year-old Deaundrea Janis is a suspect in Friday's shooting.
Police are looking for a 17-year-old shooting suspect
RCPD investigating a shooting on Surfwood Drive

Latest News

Students at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy return to school, Jan. 19, 2022 in Hartford,...
Youth’s overdose death renews pleas for Narcan in schools
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russia's Foreign Minister...
Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader
Bob Spalding, left, and Don Wilson of The Ventures perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
Don Wilson, guitarist with The Ventures, dies at 88
A stranger who found a Christmas card scorched in the Marshall Fire returned it to its rightful...
Stranger returns Christmas card scorched in fire