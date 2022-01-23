Advertisement

Snow Expected Tomorrow

Clear the rest of the week
Clear the rest of the week
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We expect to see some snow tomorrow. The northern hills will see moderate snow throughout the afternoon, with northeast Wyoming seeing light snow showers. 2-3 inches of snow is expected in the northern hills with about an inch expected in northeast Wyoming. East of Rapid City will only see about a dusting at most. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Spearfish police release names in homicide
Racers compete in a previous snocross showdown in Deadwood.
No snow a ‘no go’ for Deadwood snocross
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes
Rapid City police say 17-year-old Deaundrea Janis is a suspect in Friday's shooting.
Police are looking for a 17-year-old shooting suspect
RCPD investigating a shooting on Surfwood Drive

Latest News

Snow on Monday
Mild Tomorrow, Snow On Monday
Warmer & breezy weekend on tap
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Icy Early this Morning; Windy the Rest of the Day
Wintry mix overnight, then windy Friday