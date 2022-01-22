Advertisement

Warmer & breezy weekend on tap

By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:36 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will warm into the 40s for much of the area on Saturday. Partly cloudy skies are expected and winds could gust 30-40 mph. Sunday will be even warmer on Sunday! Highs will climb into the 50s for many. It’ll be mostly sunny and slightly breezy.

Cooler air settles in early next week with highs in the 30s on Monday. It’ll be cloudy to start the week with some isolated snow showers passing through the area. Tuesday could have a few lingering snow showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

Mild weather returns Wednesday and for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with a fair amount of sunshine.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin sued by U.S. Marine widows
Crazy Horse up close
Dirty Jobs host takes on Crazy Horse Memorial
Governor Kristi Noem
Gov Noem not happy with attorney general impeachment focus
Little Bald Eagle pleads guilty to first degree manslaughter.
Rapid City man charged with rape and murder reaches a plea agreement
A meteor was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf, Iowa.
WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Icy Early this Morning; Windy the Rest of the Day
Wintry mix overnight, then windy Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Slightly Milder Today; Chance of Snow Showers Tonight
Not as cold for Thursday