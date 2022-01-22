Warmer & breezy weekend on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will warm into the 40s for much of the area on Saturday. Partly cloudy skies are expected and winds could gust 30-40 mph. Sunday will be even warmer on Sunday! Highs will climb into the 50s for many. It’ll be mostly sunny and slightly breezy.

Cooler air settles in early next week with highs in the 30s on Monday. It’ll be cloudy to start the week with some isolated snow showers passing through the area. Tuesday could have a few lingering snow showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

Mild weather returns Wednesday and for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with a fair amount of sunshine.

