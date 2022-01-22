Advertisement

Snowplows don’t hit highway speeds during storms, but the safest place to be is behind them

Snowplow lights
Snowplow lights(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Although Rapid City hasn’t seen much snow yet this winter season, it could happen at some point.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is acknowledging they’re not the only highway safety crews on the road anymore.

Mike Carlson, Rapid City Area Engineer with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, says their snowplows used to be the only ones on the road with amber and white flashing lights.

However, he says now there’s lot of vehicles with the same or similar colors that are traveling at highway speeds.

Since their crews are operating computer equipment and large snowplows simultaneously, he says they can be slightly distracted.

He says it’s much safer to assume that vehicle with flashing lights coming up is going slower to avoid dangerous collisions.

”It used to be [that] we’re the only ones out there with amber flashing lights. [Now] There’s a lot of other vehicles out there, and those other vehicles sometimes are traveling at highway speeds. We are not. So, if you see flashing lights during an active storm, assume it’s a DOT snowplow, and that they’re driving 30-miles-per-hour.”

Carlson says some of their newer trucks are now equipped with blue lights, and would like to remind people the roads behind a snowplow and far safer than those in front of it.

He encourages staying behind them to avoid injuries and crashes.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Racers compete in a previous snocross showdown in Deadwood.
No snow a ‘no go’ for Deadwood snocross
Little Bald Eagle pleads guilty to first degree manslaughter.
Rapid City man charged with rape and murder reaches a plea agreement
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast

Latest News

Chicken
Rare chickens, exotic birds, raptors and a dose of green, Jolly Lane Greenhouse has got the mix
Woman shot and killed at a Spearfish home Saturday
Rapid City police say 17-year-old Deaundrea Janis is a suspect in Friday's shooting.
Police are looking for a 17-year-old shooting suspect
RCPD investigating a shooting on Surfwood Drive