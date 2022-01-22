RCPD investigating a shooting on Surfwood Drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police are once again investigating a violent crime in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive.

There was a shooting earlier Friday night in an apartment at 100 Surfwood Drive. Police stated in a social media post that a male (police did not release the person’s age) was seriously injured but those injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The victim and shooter, according to police, were acquainted and there is no ongoing threat in the neighborhood.

Police are investigating and looking for the suspect.

Since June of last year there have been several assaults in the area with two people stabbed to death.

