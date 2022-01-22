Advertisement

Police are looking for a 17-year-old shooting suspect

RCPD says Deaundrea Janis should be considered armed; do not approach him
Rapid City police say 17-year-old Deaundrea Janis is a suspect in Friday's shooting.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:04 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are looking for 17-year-old Deaundrea Janis, the suspect in Friday night’s shooting.

In a social media post, police warn that Janis is assumed to be armed and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

The shooting was at an apartment on the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Police say a victim has serious but probably not life-threatening injuries. His name and condition have not been released.

Police say the victim and suspect are acquaintances.

