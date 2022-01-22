No snow a ‘no go’ for Deadwood snocross

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The lack of snow is taking a bite out of the Northern Hills’ winter recreation season; and now there is a new victim … the 2022 Deadwood Snocross.

The Deadwood Chamber of Commerce announced that the Jan. 28-29 event is postponed until March 4-5. The chamber cites unseasonably dry conditions and warm temperatures hampering the ability to make snow.

“Snocross snow-making crews have been on-site with equipment to make snow this past week but forecast temperatures and snowfall amounts are not conducive to have enough snow to build the track. Organizers apologize for any inconvenience,” the chamber stated in a release Friday.

Tickets already purchased will be honored in March. People unable to attend the rescheduled event can get a refund by calling 1-800-344-8826 or emailing tix@blackhillsvacations.com.

More information on the Snocross Tour can be found at www.snocross.com.

