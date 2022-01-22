Gov. Noem targets abortions in two proposed legislative bills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As thousands of people are in Washington, DC, for the annual March for Life, South Dakota’s Gov. Kristi Noem uses the day to release two proposed anti-abortion bills.

One bill would ban abortions once a heartbeat can be detected; the second would ban all telemedicine abortions in South Dakota.

In a release, Noem said “Every human life is unique and beautiful from the moment it is conceived. Every life is worthy of our protection, worthy of the right to live.

“We hope that this year’s March for Life will be the last and that the Supreme Court will finally protect every unborn life,” the governor continued. “But until that comes to pass, these bills will ensure that both unborn children and their mothers are protected in South Dakota.”

The ACLU of South Dakota told us Friday that abortion is a health issue and not a political issue.

”Personal privacy and reproductive rights are really some of our most important constitutional liberties, and it’s time for politicians to stop interfering in the doctor-patient relationship, and stop playing politics with healthcare,” says Janna Farley, communications director of the ACLU of South Dakota.

Earlier this week, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against Noem and the Department of Health over a rule blocking abortion medication.

