Wintry mix overnight, then windy Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A system will pass through the area tonight and into Friday morning. Isolated rain and snow showers will be possible tonight, while some spots could see some light freezing drizzle. Some slippery spots will be possible on roadways in the northern hills and Wyoming, along with spots that see the freezing drizzle on the plains. Temperatures will slowly warm through the night.

The wintry mix will come to an end through the morning and the winds will pick up. Wind Advisories are in place for much of western South Dakota, where gusts up to 50 mph will be possible at times. Skies will clear up through the day and allow for a good amount of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s.

A beautiful weekend is on tap. Scattered clouds Saturday, but highs will be in the 40s for many. Sunday will be partly cloudy and have some spots seeing 50s for an afternoon high! It will be breezy at times over the weekend with gusts to 30 mph.

Slightly cooler air moves in early next week with a chance of snow showers Monday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Best chance will be the northern hills, but unfortunately it doesn’t look to be much. Near normal temperatures are back for the middle to end of next week.

