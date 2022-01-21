Advertisement

SD poised to boost private school funding

If approved, measure would hike tax credit cap to $3.5 million
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Senate is passing a $1.5 million funding boost for a private school scholarship program that is funded through tax credits.

The bill’s proponents argue the program allows low-income students to go to the school of their choice, including religious schools. But public education groups have opposed the program because it siphons funds from the state government for private education.

Republicans broadly supported the proposal, which would raise the tax credit’s cap to $3.5 million. It’s the third time the cap has been raised. The bill will next head to the House.

