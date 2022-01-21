RCAS superintendent addresses Republican women’s conference

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Area Schools superintendent Lori Simon served as the guest speaker at Thursday’s Pennington County Republican Women meeting.

Simon used her time to present what she sees as the challenges facing the RCAS, as the Republican Women’s organization starts a three-part series on education policy.

Simon believes issues impacting Rapid City school, and the community at large will continue. She also said that Rapid City isn’t alone and similar issues affect districts state-wide.

”The role of poverty in learning, facility needs which are not getting any better, the staffing crisis that we’re currently dealing with, as well as school funding and how that’s playing out in terms of our staffing situation, our facilities, etc,” Simon said.

Last week Simon announced that she plans to resign as the RCAS superintendent at the end of this school year.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.