Rapid City airport passengers up significantly in 2021

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Regional Airport is seeing its numbers rebound after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport saw more than 690,000 passengers come through in 2021, compared with about 300,000 the year prior. That comes close to the record, set in 2019, of more than 705,000 passengers.

Deputy Director for Finance and Administration Toni Broom said that this increase is thanks to big numbers during the summer tourism season.

”We also get some of the hunting traffic that comes through the airport, and so as we moved into December, things looked like we might break those records again, but there we’re a number of canceled flights nationwide.”

Broom said that the addition of new seasonal routes contributed to the airport’s success.

