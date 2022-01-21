Icy Early this Morning; Windy the Rest of the Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Overnight freezing rain has created dangerously slick roads this morning. But temperatures are rising above freezing, and road conditions will improve by mid to late morning.

Gusty winds are likely this afternoon with wind gusts to 50 miles per hour possible.

The weekend looks mild and dry with highs near 50 or higher on Sunday.

