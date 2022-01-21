Advertisement

Icy Early this Morning; Windy the Rest of the Day

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Overnight freezing rain has created dangerously slick roads this morning. But temperatures are rising above freezing, and road conditions will improve by mid to late morning.

Gusty winds are likely this afternoon with wind gusts to 50 miles per hour possible.

The weekend looks mild and dry with highs near 50 or higher on Sunday.

