HealthWatch-At-home COVID tests

The federal government has mandated free at-home COVID tests across the country. Monument Health has distributed 20,000 free tests and has another 20,000 on the way. Monument director of laboratory services Emily Leech shows you what you need to know in this week’s HealthWatch.

“As at-home COVID test kits become available through the Department of Health, it’s important to know how to use them and how to interpret the results. First, using the test, be sure to wash your hands before and after using the test. Follow the instructions included with your kit for collection. And then we’re going to prep the test kit to get it ready. So we’re going to open our media. And then we are going to do our collection. So you’re going to open up your sterile swab. Pull it out. Next, we’re going to swab ourselves. This is a nasal collection, so you’re going to stick the swab in about half an inch to three-fourths of an inch up. So you’ll insert it into each nostril, spin it around four or five times, depending on your kit instructions. And then you’re going ot make sure you perform that on both of your nostrils. Next, you’re going to insert the swab into the tube and you’re going to ensure that you have everything from your collection into the liquid. And you’re going to leave that sit for one minute. Remove the swab. Open your test strip. And insert it in and now we wait for ten minutes for this particular test. After you wait the allotted time, you’re going to pull it out and read your results. You’ll see your control line and the test is negative. Next, if you test positive, this means that antigens from COVID-19 were detected. It is very likely you have COVID-19. Chances of a false positive are very small. If you test positive, assume you have it and isolate for at least five days. If you test negative, that means no antigens for COVID-19 were detected. False negatives are possible. This means you could possible have COVID-19 even though the test is negative. If you are still showing symptoms and have a negative at-home test, you should schedule a test with a local health care provider. It is important to stay home if you are sick and stay home and to wear a mask per the CDC guidelines to reduce the risk of transmission and exposure. For more information, go to covid.cdc.gov. For KEVN HealthWatch, I’m Emily Leech.”