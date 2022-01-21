Advertisement

Firefighters tackle blazes in Custer, Hill City

Multiple agencies were called out to fighter the Custer home fire
Firefighters were called out from several departments to fight this fire in a Custer home.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters from several volunteer departments knocked down two fires overnight, in Custer and Hill City.

The Custer fire, about 9 p.m., was at a home on the 400 block of Harney Street. A release from the Custer Volunteer Fire Department stated that the fire was serious enough to issue multiple alarms, bringing out crews from neighboring departments.

There was fire and smoke damage inside the two-story home, as well as the exterior and roof.

No one was injured and the Black Hills Fire Chaplains Association and American Red Cross are assisting the person who lived in the home.

Firefighters contained a fire to this garage; although there was heat damage on the nearby...
The Hill City fire, reported around 8:17 p.m., was in a detached garage at a home on the 400 block of Allen Gulch Road.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the garage but there was radiant heat damage to a nearby home.

There were no injuries.

