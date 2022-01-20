Advertisement

With dirt, The Monument prepares for the Stock Show

The operations staff is spending Thursday and Friday hauling in tons of dirt into the Don...
The operations staff is spending Thursday and Friday hauling in tons of dirt into the Don Barnett Arena, and the new Summit Arena.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is right around the corner, and you can tell from all the dirt that’s now in the Monument.

The operations staff is spending Thursday and Friday hauling in tons of dirt into the Don Barnett Arena, and the new Summit Arena. This almost doubles the amount of dirt that’s needed.

Operations Manager Rory Hammerbeck said that the dirt helps to not damage the floor, while also providing a soft surface for the animals, and people being thrown off them.

”We try really hard to keep a nice layer of compaction on the bottom and a little bit softer on the top so that when they do get off the animal, they have something to land in,” Hammerbeck said. “It’s vital that we have all these elements for a perfect rodeo.”

The Monument is expected to bring in about 130 truckloads of dirt.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Governor Kristi Noem
Gov Noem not happy with attorney general impeachment focus
Crazy Horse up close
Dirty Jobs host takes on Crazy Horse Memorial
South Dakota reports 2nd death of child from COVID-19.
South Dakota reports second death of a child from COVID-19
The Visitor Center is currently closed in Custer State Park.
Noem’s push to build campsites at Custer State Parker upsets campground owners

Latest News

Simon used her time to present what she sees as the challenges facing the RCAS, as the...
RCAS superintendent addresses Republican women’s conference
Little Bald Eagle pleads guilty to first degree manslaughter.
Rapid City man charged with rape and murder reaches a plea agreement
25% of the nation’s adults are not active enough to protect their health.
Exercise and overall physical activity can sound overwhelming, but a brisk 30 minute walk may save your life.
Snowplow
Snow way it’s staying on the highway, how the plows predict the future