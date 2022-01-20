Advertisement

South Dakota sees record number of tourists in 2021

(Chad Coppess | South Dakota Dept. of Tourism)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Tourism officials say South Dakota had a record number of visitors in 2021, making it the first state to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. The state Department of Tourism says visitors spent more than $4.4 billion last year, generating $160 million in tax revenue for the state and $184 million for local governments. Tourism also supports over 54,000 jobs across the state. The Argus Leader reports South Dakota’s visitor spending saw an increase of 30% from 2020. The amount spent per trip also increased from $282 in 2020 to $323 in 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Governor Kristi Noem
Gov Noem not happy with attorney general impeachment focus
Crazy Horse up close
Dirty Jobs host takes on Crazy Horse Memorial
South Dakota reports 2nd death of child from COVID-19.
South Dakota reports second death of a child from COVID-19
The Visitor Center is currently closed in Custer State Park.
Noem’s push to build campsites at Custer State Parker upsets campground owners

Latest News

Planned Parenthood sues South Dakota over new medical abortion rule
Investigators doubt Ravnsborg claim of not seeing body of man he fatally struck
Pictured: Raymond Andrzejewski, 68
Rapid City man racks up over $100k in arson damages, gives guilty plea
Mayor Allender asks public to limit visits to city facilities due to uptick in worker illnesses