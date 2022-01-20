Advertisement

Slightly Milder Today; Chance of Snow Showers Tonight

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Milder temperatures can be expected the next few days we slowly scour out the arctic air.

Today we’ll see highs in the 20s to lower 30s, but 40s to near 50 degree highs are likely Sunday.

A weather system tonight will bring scattered snow showers or even freezing rain showers, mainly to northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. Although the precipitation will be quite light, it may be enough to cause a few slick spots on area roadways for your Friday morning commute.

