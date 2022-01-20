Advertisement

Rapid City continues to battle homelessness as a community so another outreach program has been born

This time from Volunteers of America, and last night the rapid city council granted the organization funds to help the battle.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While the colder temperatures set in the area, people are battling for their lives on the streets.

Last year, the organization Journey On implemented a street-level outreach program to help assess and shelter the houseless community.

“We’ve been extremely busy especially since the weather got colder around Christmas, we’ve been running almost nonstop,” said Rich Braunstein, outreach director at Journey On.

Journey On partners with many organizations, including the Rapid City Police Department.

“That’s 100 calls that we’ve gotten through our dispatch through RCPD, right? We’ve responded to hundreds of more calls for service from the community itself,” said Braunstein.

As their phone lines continue ringing, another service is pitching in.

“We’re really step two in the process, we have the street outreach that’s being done through Journey On and then they bring individuals to us for a crisis consultation,” said Tara Wilcox, director of Rapid City programs.

Wilcox says there they will evaluate what’s needed for the next steps such as shelter or treatment, and refer people to the necessary organization.

Journey On and Volunteers of America’s services are considered to be level 2 in the homeless response, level 3 would involve the Rapid City Police Department.

But homelessness continues to rise in the community.

“That has been basically kind of an issue for the city to respond to, and I think they’ve identified that there’s a certain level of social services that’s needed more so than emergency services this project is developed to fill that gap, to be able to meet that need so that the police department can meet the need of emergency situations,” said Wilcox.

This week, the Rapid City council approved a $75,000 contract with Volunteers of America for this service.

