Not as cold for Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another cold night is on tap with low temperatures ranging from the single digits to below zero. Wind chill values will be below zero at times, but thankfully the wind will be rather light overnight.

Sunny skies continue Thursday. Clouds will increase in Wyoming through the afternoon and into the evening in South Dakota. Highs will be in the 20s to 30s. A storm system will move in from the northwest and bring the chance for some moisture. Snow showers will be likely Thursday night into Friday for northeast Wyoming and the northern Black Hills. Those spots have the best chance to see snow accumulate. Most spots will get 2″ or less, but some parts of the northern hills could get up to 4″.

It’ll be windy for Friday, as gusts could reach 40-50 mph or higher at times. Temperatures will range from the 30s to the 40s. We keep the near normal temperatures for Saturday and mostly cloudy skies will continue. Sunday will be partly cloudy and much warmer! Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, but it will be a bit breezy.

Another system passes through Sunday night and Monday, bringing snow chances to the area. Little to no accumulation expected for many, but some light accumulations will be possible in Wyoming and the northern hills. Temperatures stay cold Tuesday, but warm back up to near/above normal for the rest of next week.

