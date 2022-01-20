Mayor Allender asks public to limit visits to city facilities due to uptick in worker illnesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mayor Steve Allender is asking that the public to avoid going to City facilities unless necessary. In recent weeks Rapid City has been hit with an increase of illnesses, not only the definitive uptick in positive COVID cases, but also the flu, the and common cold With increasing numbers of positive COVID-cases. This increase in illnesses is causing a significant rise in work absences among City employees, from a few, to a large amount of people.

“We are seeing a fast increase in both the number of cases of COVID-19, influenza and other illnesses in the area, as well as illnesses and absences among City employees,” said Mayor Allender. “At this point, we want to issue an advisory to the public to consider limiting visits to City facilities and exposure to employees.”

“Reports indicate we may be weeks away yet from reaching the peak of this latest variant. We are asking the public to consider alternatives rather than making an in-person visit to City facilities.”

Among the alternatives recommended by Mayor Allender:

*Utility bills can be paid online or by using the night depository on the west side of the City Hall facility;

*Utilize drive-through and online services at the Rapid City Public Library;

*File applications or register for activities online;

*Call or e-mail City departments to have questions or issues addressed;

*Call and set up appointments with City staff to pick up permits or drop off building plans.

*Purchase tickets for events online

*Continue to observe COVID restrictions at Rapid City Regional Airport

The wearing of face masks and social distancing is recommended and encouraged at City facilities.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.