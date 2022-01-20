Advertisement

Kristi Noem proposes ban on transgender females in school sports

(Erin Woodiel / Argus Leader | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Senate has passed a bill proposed by Republican Gov. Kristi Noem that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports leagues that match their gender identity. The Senate passed the bill with wide Republican support. Opponents have decried the proposal as an effort to bully children for the sake of a political cause that has not been an issue in South Dakota. Proponents of the bill argue trans athletes hold a competitive advantage in women’s’ sports. It will next proceed to the House, where Republican lawmakers have introduced their own bill with the same ban but a sharper enforcement mechanism.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Governor Kristi Noem
Gov Noem not happy with attorney general impeachment focus
Crazy Horse up close
Dirty Jobs host takes on Crazy Horse Memorial
South Dakota reports 2nd death of child from COVID-19.
South Dakota reports second death of a child from COVID-19
The Visitor Center is currently closed in Custer State Park.
Noem’s push to build campsites at Custer State Parker upsets campground owners

Latest News

Planned Parenthood sues South Dakota over new medical abortion rule
Investigators doubt Ravnsborg claim of not seeing body of man he fatally struck
South Dakota sees record number of tourists in 2021
Pictured: Raymond Andrzejewski, 68
Rapid City man racks up over $100k in arson damages, gives guilty plea