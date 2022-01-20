Alec Baldwin sued by U.S. Marine widows

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - The widow and two sisters of a U.S. Marine killed in Afghanistan are suing Alec Baldwin. Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum of Jackson, Wyoming, was among 13 U.S. soldiers killed in a suicide bombing in August. His sisters and widow allege the actor exposed them to a flood of social media hatred when he claimed on Instagram that one of the sisters was an “insurrectionist” for attending former President Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C., rally on Jan. 6 last year. The lawsuit says the sister, Roice McCollum, wasn’t among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol. Representatives for Baldwin didn’t immediately return email and phone messages Wednesday.

