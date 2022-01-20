Advertisement

Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues

FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Fox 5 Vegas staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Adele announced on Thursday that all dates of her Las Vegas Strip residency have been rescheduled.

KVVU reports the singer shared that her show has been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays. In addition, she said that half of her team has COVID-19.

Adele was set to kick off her highly-anticipated residency on Friday at Caesars Palace.

In a tearful apology video posted across all of her social media pages, the singer did not share new dates. However, the posts did state that “all dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Governor Kristi Noem
Gov Noem not happy with attorney general impeachment focus
Crazy Horse up close
Dirty Jobs host takes on Crazy Horse Memorial
South Dakota reports 2nd death of child from COVID-19.
South Dakota reports second death of a child from COVID-19
The Visitor Center is currently closed in Custer State Park.
Noem’s push to build campsites at Custer State Parker upsets campground owners

Latest News

Simon used her time to present what she sees as the challenges facing the RCAS, as the...
RCAS superintendent addresses Republican women’s conference
Little Bald Eagle pleads guilty to first degree manslaughter.
Rapid City man charged with rape and murder reaches a plea agreement
25% of the nation’s adults are not active enough to protect their health.
Exercise and overall physical activity can sound overwhelming, but a brisk 30 minute walk may save your life.
The operations staff is spending Thursday and Friday hauling in tons of dirt into the Don...
With dirt, The Monument prepares for the Stock Show