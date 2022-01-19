Place your bets! Deadwood sport lounges are ready for the Super Bowl

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Football fans are excited for the Super Bowl and the City of Deadwood is ready to welcome them for the big game.

This is the first year the city will have sports wagering during the major event.

After a very successful start to sports betting this past fall, officials were excited to expand the sports catalog last December in preparation for the Super Bowl.

This gives sports enthusiasts the opportunity to participate in in-game betting.

“There’s been lots of planning going on for a great party here in Deadwood for the Super Bowl and I think it’ll be a great time for folks to come, enjoy the Super Bowl, and be able to better on your favorite team,” said Executive Director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, Mike Rodman.

There are currently five locations to place sports bets in Deadwood.

The gaming association is looking to expand.

