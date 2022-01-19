Advertisement

Gov Noem not happy with attorney general impeachment focus

Noem claims state House committee is ‘attacking the integrity’ of law enforcement officers
Governor Kristi Noem
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is slamming how fellow Republicans are handling an impeachment probe of the state’s attorney general for his role in a fatal car crash.

Noem told The Associated Press on Wednesday that a South Dakota House investigative committee is “attacking the integrity of our law enforcement officers,” adding that it was an “inappropriate” and “tragic” use of the committee’s attention. Noem’s comments expose a political divide among the Republicans who control state government.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a man walking along a highway in 2020. The House investigative committee is sifting through the crash investigation as it weighs whether he should face impeachment charges.

