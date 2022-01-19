A cold Wednesday is on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will be mostly cloudy for those around the Black Hills and into northeast Wyoming. Those up north will have mostly clear skies. A few snow showers will be possible from Sheridan and the Big Horns southeast into the southern Black Hills and far southwest South Dakota. Up to an inch or two will be possible. Lows will fall into the single digits for much of the area, while a few up north will fall below zero. Wind chills will be below zero for many.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday, but it will be cold. Highs will be in the teens for many with single digits up north. Wind chills will be near or below zero all day long. Sunshine continues into Thursday, but we actually warm up into the 20s for many and some near or in the 30s. Clouds will move in Thursday evening ahead of another weak system.

Snow showers will be possible Thursday night and Friday. Light accumulations are possible in Wyoming and the northern hills. A few flurries will linger into Saturday with highs in the 30s to low 40s. Sunday will be warmer with scattered clouds. Some spots could flirt with 50°!

