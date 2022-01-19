Advertisement

A cold Wednesday is on tap

By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will be mostly cloudy for those around the Black Hills and into northeast Wyoming. Those up north will have mostly clear skies. A few snow showers will be possible from Sheridan and the Big Horns southeast into the southern Black Hills and far southwest South Dakota. Up to an inch or two will be possible. Lows will fall into the single digits for much of the area, while a few up north will fall below zero. Wind chills will be below zero for many.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday, but it will be cold. Highs will be in the teens for many with single digits up north. Wind chills will be near or below zero all day long. Sunshine continues into Thursday, but we actually warm up into the 20s for many and some near or in the 30s. Clouds will move in Thursday evening ahead of another weak system.

Snow showers will be possible Thursday night and Friday. Light accumulations are possible in Wyoming and the northern hills. A few flurries will linger into Saturday with highs in the 30s to low 40s. Sunday will be warmer with scattered clouds. Some spots could flirt with 50°!

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moneywise lists BHSU as the worst college for your money
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Betty White Challenge impacting the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Betty White Challenge impacting the Humane Society of the Black Hills
A driver was rescued after she sped across frozen river and took a selfie as car sunk. (Source:...
Driver speeds across frozen river, reportedly takes selfie as car sinks
More than a dozen vehicles were found beneath the surface of Lake Whitney, and two vehicles...
Several vehicles found in Texas lake during search for man missing 20 years

Latest News

Air pollution alert issued for West Rapid City
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Turning Much Colder Today; Some Light Snow Tonight
Windy and chilly weather on the way
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild Today, but Much Colder late Tuesday and Wednesday