Windy and chilly weather on the way

By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:54 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered clouds will pass through the area overnight. Temperatures will remain mild for much of the area with lows in the 30s for many, some in the 20s and some near 40°. A stray shower or two will be possible after midnight.

A cold front will pass through the area Tuesday morning/midday. Temperatures will make it into the 30s and 40s before falling into the 20s for many by the evening. It will be very windy with gusts up to 55 mph at times. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the SD plains for Tuesday.

Wednesday will be cold with temperatures in the teens for many. Thursday will be back into the 20s and 30s. Both days will have plenty of sunshine. Another storm system will pass through Thursday night and Friday, where snow showers will be possible. Light accumulations are possible in the hills and maybe even Wyoming.

Temperatures will be back to near 40° on Saturday and up to near 50° on Sunday!

