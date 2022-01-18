Advertisement

Turning Much Colder Today; Some Light Snow Tonight

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is a day of change - a strong arctic cold front barrels through late this morning and this afternoon. Strong, gusty winds and much colder temperatures can be expected in its wake. Some light snow will also be possible, especially in northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. A localized area in the southern hills and Fall River County could see 1 to 2 inches of snow late tonight.

Wednesday will be a much colder day with lows in the single digits and highs only in the teens.

Thursday will be cool, then a warm front may actually bring some snow to the area Thursday night and Friday.

The weekend will be dry and milder, especially Sunday when highs will be near 50.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moneywise lists BHSU as the worst college for your money
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Betty White Challenge impacting the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Betty White Challenge impacting the Humane Society of the Black Hills
Of those out of class, 276 students and 77 teachers are actively infected with COVID-19, and an...
Update: Rapid City, Custer schools closing due to COVID
Kristal Bayron Nieves, 19, was working as a cashier at Burger King when police say an armed...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old Burger King worker

Latest News

Windy and chilly weather on the way
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild Today, but Much Colder late Tuesday and Wednesday
Windy on Tuesday
Very Nice Weather For MLK Day
Chance of snow Wednesday
Very Nice Weather For MLK Day